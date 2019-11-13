Mr. Griffin: Who Are You Prayed Up With? [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin
| 11.13.19
Prayer truly moves mountains. The Bible says, “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them” (Matthew 18:20). 

In today’s Mr. Griffin segment, GRIFF takes a deep look at his prayer warriors. Press play up top!

