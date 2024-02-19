{President’s Day} – The Power Of Failure | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “{President’s Day} – The Power Of Failure”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
Today is a special Presidents Day message, every successful person has had failure, but they use the failure and learn from their failure and make failure their teacher rather than their undertaker. There’s a story of a man who failed in business at the age of 21 were defeated in a legislative race at the age of 22, failed again in business at the age of 24. His sweetheart died when he was 26.
He had a nervous breakdown at the age of 26. Lost a congressional race at the age of 34, lost another one at the age of 36, lost a senatorial race at age 45, lost in his effort to become vice president of the United States at age 47. Lost another senatorial race at age 49 and he was elected president of the United States at age 52. His name was Abraham Lincoln. Don’t let failure get you down. It’s part of the success system.
Learn from your failure and use it and live your dreams.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com
