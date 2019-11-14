CLOSE
Slam Dunk! Dwyane Wade Drops Dope Sock Line At Target

Like his wife Gabrielle Union, the retired basketball star is also entering the fashion game.

Just because Dwyane Wade is retired, it doesn’t mean he’s not working. Case in point, the former NBA player just launched his new sock line at Target.

Wade co-founded PKWY (Parkway), an affordable sock brand that is inspired by culture, architecture and vibrant color found throughout Miami, where Wade played for the Miami Heat for more than a decade.

The line, which was founded back in 2013 with sock company Stance, is having a rebirth of sorts and will now be available to folks nationwide at the popular store chain.

“I’ve always loved socks as a fashion piece because they add a true layer of personality to your style,” Wade shared in a press release.

Adding, “This new joint venture is the perfect next step in what’s been an amazing partnership, and it only makes sense that the first lifestyle socks to come out under the PKWY umbrella pay tribute to a city I love so much.”

For a recent Instagram post, the 37-year-old wrote  “@pkwy_official … where Art ❌ Fashion ❌ Music ❌ Sports intersect. Our first lifestyle collection is out now & available at @target!

 

We love all the designs!

 

Even better? The line us super affordable with a 3-pack selling at $9.99.

Just don't call it (re) TIREMENT … #pkwypov

This isn’t Wade’s first fashion line. Over the summer, he and his wife Gabrielle Union launched a T-shirt line supporting the LGBTQ community.

 

As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society. We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform. The Wade family and @yngdna have decided to donate $50k and 50% of the proceeds of sales of the Pride shirts to The GLSEN organization whose mission strives to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation as well as gender identity. For 25 years GLSEN has been the leading national organization focused on ensuring safe and affirming schools for LGBTQ+ students #StopKillingBlackTransWomen #StopKillingTransWomen #TransWomenAreWomen #SupportingEachOtherWithPride

What do you think about Wade’s sock line?

Slam Dunk! Dwyane Wade Drops Dope Sock Line At Target  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

