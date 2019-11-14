Just because Dwyane Wade is retired, it doesn’t mean he’s not working. Case in point, the former NBA player just launched his new sock line at Target.

Wade co-founded PKWY (Parkway), an affordable sock brand that is inspired by culture, architecture and vibrant color found throughout Miami, where Wade played for the Miami Heat for more than a decade.

The line, which was founded back in 2013 with sock company Stance, is having a rebirth of sorts and will now be available to folks nationwide at the popular store chain.

“I’ve always loved socks as a fashion piece because they add a true layer of personality to your style,” Wade shared in a press release.

Adding, “This new joint venture is the perfect next step in what’s been an amazing partnership, and it only makes sense that the first lifestyle socks to come out under the PKWY umbrella pay tribute to a city I love so much.”

For a recent Instagram post, the 37-year-old wrote “@pkwy_official … where Art Fashion Music Sports intersect. Our first lifestyle collection is out now & available at @target!

We love all the designs!

Even better? The line us super affordable with a 3-pack selling at $9.99.

This isn’t Wade’s first fashion line. Over the summer, he and his wife Gabrielle Union launched a T-shirt line supporting the LGBTQ community.

What do you think about Wade’s sock line?

Slam Dunk! Dwyane Wade Drops Dope Sock Line At Target was originally published on hellobeautiful.com