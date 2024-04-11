Listen Live
Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

Help Get Up! Mornings head to the Stellars!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you are a member of the Get Up! church and enjoy waking up with Erica and Griff weekday mornings, submit your vote!

 

April 10th – 17th     First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

April 22nd – 30th     Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

 

Vote Get Up! Mornings as Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!

 

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

RELATED TAGS

gospel Stellar Awards vote

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Lifestyle

Jekalyn Carr’s “You Will Win” Conference Is Headed Back to Atlanta

A person praying over the Bible.
News

What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close