Ericaism: Be Your Authentic Self [VIDEO]

It’s ok to be different. And it’s ok to be yourself.

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to learn to know yourself before you try to match someone else’s truth. Be honest with yourself and know who you are. Free yourself and be who God called you to be.

