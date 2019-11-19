Faith Walking: We Fall Down, But We Get Back Up! [VIDEO]

Babies learning how to walk fall and get back up; they never stop trying. But as adults, when we fall — figuratively speaking — we throw in the towel.
Psalms 37: 23-24 says, “The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him; though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand.”
In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to keep walking.
