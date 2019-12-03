CeCe Winans Talks ‘World Vision’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

CeCe Winans not only inspires people through her music, but also through her philanthropy with World Vision, a Christian organization that’s all about changing the lives of and empowering kids. This #GivingTuesday, the gospel singer discussed all the ways she and her church give back. Press play up top!
Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Jacky Clark-Chisolm Mourns The Loss Of Her Husband
- Gabrielle Union Fired From ‘America’s Got Talent’
- Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies At 87
Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: