CeCe Winans Talks 'World Vision' [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

12.03.19
CeCe Winans not only inspires people through her music, but also through her philanthropy with World Vision, a Christian organization that’s all about changing the lives of and empowering kids. This #GivingTuesday, the gospel singer discussed all the ways she and her church give back. Press play up top! 

