Gabrielle Union Fired From ‘America’s Got Talent’

Gabrielle Union has been fired from “America’s Got Talent.” Union’s contract was not renewed after a very successful season on the NBC show. Based on social media interaction, Union was the said to be the #1 talent on the network TV for 2019. Wow!

There is some discussion as to the true cause of her departure, which involves her speaking out about problematic racism, sexism and more.

Julianne Hough is also reported to be leaving. Both Union and Hough replaced female judges Mel B. and Heidi Klum. Both are leaving after only one season. Simon Cowell, Terry Crews and Howie Mandell will all be returning.

All we know is that when one door closes, another one opens. We are sure Union will land on her feet.

