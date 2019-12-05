Faith Walking: God Ain’t Scared Of Your Messy Life [VIDEO]

Faith Walking
| 12.05.19
Dismiss

The mess in your life doesn’t scare God away. According to John 16:33, tribulations are a part of life. But here’s the plot twist: God has already given you the victory. You’ve just got to be bold enough to go through it and not be afraid of your chaos. Press play up top to hear Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk of the day. 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

faith walking

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close