GRIFF’s Prayer For Sleepy Weekends [VIDEO]

We make all these plans for the weekend but when it gets here, we’re too tired to do anything. In today’s prayer, GRIFF says get up and get out!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM: