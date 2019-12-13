GRIFF’s Prayer For Sleepy Weekends [VIDEO]

GRIFF's Prayer
| 12.13.19
We make all these plans for the weekend but when it gets here, we’re too tired to do anything. In today’s prayer, GRIFF says get up and get out! 

GRIFF'S prayer

