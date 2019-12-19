The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

The decision follows weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

The House has voted to impeach Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges. If all articles pass, as it’s expected in the Democrat-controlled House, it would make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

What’s next after that? An arduous trial.

Read More: NBC News

House Votes To Impeach President Donald Trump For Abuse of Power was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: