Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’ Dies At 84

In the film Remember The Titans, Coach Herman Boone, played by Denzel Washington helped lead a group of young men at an Alexandria, Virginia high school not only come face to face with integration but also become winners.

The film, which celebrated the transformation of race relations in the city in the context of the civil rights movement following the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, has become a classic in many eyes, celebrating not only the players on the field but the friendship of Boone and his assistant coach, Bill Yoast.

Boone passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84. No cause of death has listed.

In 1971, Boone and Yoast forged a friendship as T.C. Williams integrated. Becoming one of the most successful teams in the state of Virginia, the team went undefeated and won the state title. Yoast passed away earlier this year.

It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971🏈. #RIP@TCWilliamsAD @TCWSports @AlexandriaPatch @AlexandriaNow @AlexGazette pic.twitter.com/4I0DFAAWSF — T.C. Williams H.S. Football Boosters (@TCTitanFootball) December 18, 2019

