‘Schoolhouse Rock’ singer Jack Sheldon Passes Away

Who didn’t love Schoolhouse Rock! every Saturday morning on ABC? The songs left an indelible impression on children, young and old.

Well, the voice of many of the songs from Schoolhouse Rock!, Jazz trumpeter and singer Jack Sheldon, passed away passed away on December 27, 2019.

He was best known as the behind such songs as “Conjunction Junction” and “I’m Just a Bill”.

Sheldon was 88 years old.

Maurette Brown Clark Posted January 2, 2020

