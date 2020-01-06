Kanye West Wants To Take Sunday Service To Europe & Africa In 2020

Kanye West‘s journey in non-secular music is reportedly making its way overseas.

Though Ye would normally be selling out arenas around the country like the Staples Center and Madison Square Garden after a groundbreaking new release, his new gospel has him performing with a choir instead. And now his string of Sunday Services shows might be making their way to Europe and Africa.

He’s already taken Sunday Service to some huge venues with performances at Coachella and at Joel Osteen’s megachurch. Osteen has even asked West to join him on his ‘Night of Hope’ tour. The first date goes down in September in Kanye’s hometown of Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The rest of the dates haven’t been nailed down but the two definitely want to do shows Detroit, L.A., and Miami come 2021.

“Our Kanye sources say he has no interest in traditional touring for his music anymore, but he does plan to keep recording gospel tunes with his choir … which he continues to fund on his own,” explains TMZ.

While most people haven’t been too accepting of Kanye’s sudden affinity for religion, Drake recently spoke on it as well.

“God bless him on his new journey, but I don’t even know if he’s ever going to make secular music again or not… I don’t know. If he turns up on me again, I’ll turn up on him again. I guess that’s what it is. I’m always down,” he said of West,” he told Rap Radar.

When Kanye got wind of Drake calling him secular, he wasn’t happy about it.

“I take offense when somebody call me secular,” West said before launching into a rant about the great things he’s been doing for the Skid Row community.