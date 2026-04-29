Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Los Angeles, CA (April 26, 2026) – Today, multi-platinum artist, actor, and author, Omarion, and Create Music Group debuted “The One,” a new single from his highly anticipated album, O2. An infectious, up-tempo groove on which Omarion croons that the object of his affection has captivated him and is “The One.” The song features Omarion’s smooth vocals over the Pharrell Williams’ produced “Beautiful” beat and embodies the unmistakable feeling of knowing you’ve found that special person.

Additionally, Omarion premiered the video for “The One” today. Directed by Anthony Kimata, the visual matches the good vibes feel of the track. It takes viewers through the backdrops of three different cities, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, showcasing some of the dances and culture native to each region. Cameos by Omarion’s son, Megaa and daughter, A’mei add to the feel-good energy of the video that closes with a new line dance that’s sure to go viral on social media.

Omarion is excited to share “The One” with his fans: “‘The One’ is for everyone. Shout out to the legends Pharrell and Snoop Dogg for clearing the path. Azul let’s turn the summer up. Everybody is the one for someone… and this record? It’s the one to bring us all together. Press play & Become ‘one’.”

While celebrating the release of the new song and video, Omarion is on the road for the highly successful, Boys 4 Life Tour with B2K and Bow Wow, which will wrap up in Memphis, TN on April 26th. “The One” and O2 mark Omarion’s latest chapter and continue to show why he remains at the forefront of contemporary R&B music and a staple in the culture.

“The One” is available now on all major streaming platforms and will officially impact radio on April 27.

OMARION TEES UP THE SUMMER ‘26 SOUNDTRACK was originally published on praiserichmond.com