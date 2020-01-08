Why I Gave Up Laying My Edges

There is an art to laying your edges. Unfortunately, that talent has bypassed me completely. I understand the formula; get a great edge control, a toothbrush, and a head tie. The thing is, my hair texture doesn’t allow me to be great. One thought of precipitation and I am finished. Because of that, I’ve decided I’m no longer buying into the hype of laid edges. Ya’ll gonna take these semi-curly, mostly nappy edges and keep it pushin’.

The art of laying your edges has become a huge trend as of late. So huge that celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry have taken their toothbrush to the sides of their head to slick and swoop those baby hairs down into a swivel. Back in the day, laid edges was considered urban and ghetto. Once it was adopted by other races it became the acceptable, cool thing to do.

My good friend Talibah Stewart is a hair stylist based out of New York City and Pennsylvania. She has done my hair before and usually finishes it off by gelling down my edges in a way that only a stylist can do. I asked her what the method to her madness is and she said, “It really depends on how into your baby hairs you are. There are a lot of contributing factors that go into getting the perfect ‘laid edges’ look. The consistency of the product. Some just like slick edges, some like the swirl. Some might use a medium soft toothbrush, where it all started from or some might use a very fine toothed comb. But everyone’s hair texture isn’t the same and that’s why there is an art to it. The products you use can make a huge difference in the results of your edges.”

Considering the fact that I have 3c/4a combination hair, it could be that I’ve been using the wrong edge control. Regardless of that, I’m just about tired of having this extra, somewhat unnecessary step to completing my hair style. I mean, my edges are never ever actually laid anyway. They don’t give a damn about the holding strength of the gel, they don’t care about toothbrush bristles, and they definitely laugh at head ties.

In all honesty, I’m just grateful to have edges so I’m going to bypass styling them and let them do their own thing.

Why I Gave Up Laying My Edges was originally published on hellobeautiful.com