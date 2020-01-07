Erica Campbell Interviews ‘Just Mercy’ Cast; Michael B. Jordan Talks Baring Emotions In Film

“Just Mercy” is an impactful film that will fill you with all kinds of emotions from anger to sadness to hopeful in the retelling of Walter McMillian‘s fight for freedom.

Gospel superstar and Get Up! radio host Erica Campbell sat down with the cast of the film including Jamie Foxx “Walter McMillian”, Karen Kendrick “Minnie McMillian”, and Michael B. Jordan “Bryan Stevenson”. As well as attorney and author Bryan Stevenson who was the driving force behind McMillian’s case and the man Jordan portrays in the film.

Jordan recalls the hard work that went into portraying a non-fictional character, he explained, “I had to put my ego and pride to the side. Expose myself emotionally, and physically, to make it as real as possible.”

Listen to the two-part interview below to hear more from the cast and learn about Stevenson’s continued fight for justice reform.

PART 1

CLICK OVER FOR PART 2 OF THE INTERVIEW

