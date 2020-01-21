OWN Reportedly Cancels John Gray’s ‘The Book Of Gray’ After Three Seasons

After three seasons, the Oprah Winfrey Network has decided not to air any new episodes of The Book of John Gray.

Per The Greenville News, a network spokesperson has confirmed that there are “no plans” for new episodes of the series that starred the Relentless Church pastor. It was not disclosed why the show was canceled or why no new episodes are in production.

Gray’s show began on OWN in 2016, highlighting the time he spent as a pastor at Lakewood Church in Houston before moving to South Carolina as the lead pastor of Relentless. It also showcased his relationship with his wife, Aventer.

