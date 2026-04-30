Miss World Lisa Hanna Launches Revolutionary Beauty Brand
#BWHM: 'Beauty Is Not An Aesthetic' — Former Miss World, Jamaican Politician Lisa Hanna Launches Luxe Beauty Brand
Lisa Hanna has always been so much more than just a pretty face. After winning Miss World 1993, the girl from humble beginnings in St. Mary, Jamaica, who used to struggle with acne, went on to serve 18 terms in the Caribbean country’s Parliament. But don’t get it twisted. At age 50, the former pageant queen is still drop-dead gorgeous. And, now she’s sharing the secrets to her ageless beauty with the world by launching Lisa Hanna Beauty.
“I don’t believe beauty can be defined,” she told ESSENCE. “I believe that it is how you make people feel. It’s uncontained. It is the ownership of all things you want to be. Beauty is not an aesthetic, but it’s the ability to have self-acceptance.”
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Launching in partnership with the luxurious Equinox Hotel, the collection is available at the Equinox Spa for treatments and purchase as well as online. Lisa Hanna Beauty has a range of products, including an anti-aging serum for firm and radiant skin that targets fine lines, a dewy hydrating mist, a cooling eye gel to combat puffiness, and more products, such as cleansers and cremes.
The Advanced Fade Balm is a standout among the impressive line of products because it deals with hyperpigmentation, an issue many Black women struggle with. Included in Cosmopolitan magazine’s Best of the Beauty Closet this month, Beauty Editor-at-Large Julee Wilson said, “The Fade Balm is what really stole my heart…This has definitely made targeting my hyperpigmentation a breeze.”
So far, the collection, which is “engineered to help skin Age Intelligently through renewal, control, and protection,” includes seven products developed in Italian labs. The through line is Quantum ReCP Technology™, a revolutionary science rooted in skin longevity that is only available in Lisa Hanna Beauty products.
“The world is such a competitive place now,” said Hanna. “And, islands like ours, Jamaica, are very small. For economies to succeed and thrive, it means we have to compete globally.” With the launch of Lisa Hanna Beauty, the Caribbean queen’s crown still sits firm as she enters this new race.
Lisa Hanna Beauty products are now available at Equinox Spas worldwide and lisahannabeauty.com.
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#BWHM: 'Beauty Is Not An Aesthetic' — Former Miss World, Jamaican Politician Lisa Hanna Launches Luxe Beauty Brand was originally published on madamenoire.com
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