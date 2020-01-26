Kirk Franklin Takes Home Two New Grammys For His Birthday

Kirk Franklin got some new shiny presents for his birthday: Two new Grammy awards. Franklin took home the Grammy awards for Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Love Theory” and Best Gospel Album for “Long Live Love.” Disco legend Gloria Gaynor took home the Best Gospel Album for her album “Testimony” which is her first since her classic “I Will Survive.”

Contemporary Christian group For King & Country won the Grammys for Contemporary Christian Album (“Burn The Ships“) and Best Performance/Song (God Only Knows Featuring Dolly Parton).

Congratulations to all the winners and happy birthday Kirk!

