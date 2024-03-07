Listen Live
Trending Topics: Jamie Foxx Returns to ‘Beat Shazam’ For Season 7

Published on March 7, 2024

Jamie Foxx On The Red Carpet

Source: (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage) / (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

 

Deadline reports, Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corrine Foxx are returning to Fox’s interactive music game show Beat Shazam for Season 7.

Jamie Foxx will serve as host and executive producer with Corinne Foxx set to co-host and deejay when the show premieres on Tuesday, May 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on Fox and will stream on Hulu. Nick Cannon hosted Season 6 as Jamie Foxx was hospitalized do to health complications.

Beat Shazam is a game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against the app Shazam for the chance to win $1 million. Throughout its six previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million. This season, Beat Shazam will feature special themed episodes that include teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes and mothers – all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime.

 

