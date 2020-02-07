What does the Bible say about lending a helping hand? Here are a few scriptures to encourage you to bless your fellow man:

Matthew 25:40 (KJV) – And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.

Proverbs 28:27 (KJV) – He that giveth unto the poor shall not lack: but he that hideth his eyes shall have many a curse.

Galatians 6:2 (MSG) – Stoop down and reach out to those who are oppressed. Share their burdens, and so complete Christ’s law.

1 John 3:17 (TLB) – But if someone who is supposed to be a Christian has money enough to live well, and sees a brother in need, and won’t help him—how can God’s love be within him?

Deuteronomy 15:11 (KJV) – For the poor shall never cease out of the land: therefore I command thee, saying, Thou shalt open thine hand wide unto thy brother, to thy poor, and to thy needy, in thy land.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

What The Bible Says About Lending A Helping Hand was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Maurette Brown Clark Posted February 7, 2020

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: