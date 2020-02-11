Stellar and Dove Nominated Gospel Artist Maranda Curtis is celebrating the life of her mother by hosting a legacy concert in her hometown.
The “Darlene Curtis Legacy Concert” will take place March 21, 2020 in Griffin, Georgia, and features performances by BET Sunday Best Winner Melvin Crispell III and Finalist Josh Copeland.
Curtis’ mother passed away last year and it is her hope to keep the life and legacy of her sainted mother alive.
GRIFFIN, GA and surrounding areas!!! I’m coming home! What a way to celebrate! My family and I would like to invite you to celebrate my mother’s legacy! My mother, Darlene Curtis was one of the most compassionate humans ever!!! Each year she took time out to empower women! We want to keep her legacy alive by having a concert in her honor! Join me and special guests…. Winner of Sunday Best Season 9 @thethirdmelvincrispell and Sunday Best @iamjoshcopeland. Go to Eventbrite and get your tickets! I’m so glad to be coming home for this event! I can’t wait to see you! Details are on the flyer!! Let’s Go! #DarleneCurtis #LegacyConcert #March21 #GriffinGA
Maranda Curtis To Honor Her Mother In Legacy Concert was originally published on praisebaltimore.com