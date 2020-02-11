Stellar and Dove Nominated Gospel Artist Maranda Curtis is celebrating the life of her mother by hosting a legacy concert in her hometown.

The “Darlene Curtis Legacy Concert” will take place March 21, 2020 in Griffin, Georgia, and features performances by BET Sunday Best Winner Melvin Crispell III and Finalist Josh Copeland.

Curtis’ mother passed away last year and it is her hope to keep the life and legacy of her sainted mother alive.

Maranda Curtis To Honor Her Mother In Legacy Concert was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

