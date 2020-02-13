Black Love on screen doesn’t happen as much as it used to. It’s been a while since we were blessed with a significant black love film in a way that Love Jones touched our hearts. “The Photograph,“which stars Issa Rae and Lakieth Standfield, hopes to fill that void when its appropriately released nationwide on Valentine’s Day.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The film’s producer Will Packer stopped by Majic 107.5/97.5 and chopped it up with Maria More on the film’s narrative tenets and why it’s positioned to win. Check out the dope interview below.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will Packer Says Bet On It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on majicatl.com

Majic ATL Posted February 13, 2020

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: