Grammy Award-winning group Elevation Worship announces summer tour.
The tour titled, “Praise Party” will feature eight outdoor shows as part of a special summer concert series. The group will be the only Christian act.
This comes on the heels of their sold-out run of Elevation Nights which ended in February and became one of the largest Christian tours in history.
Tickets will be available to the general public on March 15th with presale beginning today, March 13th.
Click here for more details. Below are the tour dates:
July 23 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater
July 24 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
July 27 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion
July 28 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
July 30 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
July 31 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park
August 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater
August 4 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
Elevation Worship Announces Tour ‘Praise Party’ As Part Of Summer Concert Series was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
