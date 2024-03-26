Baltimore Key Bridge Collapses after Ship Collision

A catastrophic event unfolded in Baltimore early Tuesday morning as a massive container ship, the “Dali,” slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The impact caused a significant section of the bridge to crumble and plunge into the frigid waters of the Patapsco River below.

Dramatic footage captured the horrifying scene, which unfolded during the pre-dawn hours when traffic volume was lighter. Thankfully, this might have minimized the number of people directly impacted on the bridge itself.

Immediate rescue efforts were launched, with emergency responders scrambling to locate and save survivors in the water. Two individuals were pulled from the wreckage, with one in critical condition.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The “Dali” sustained damage and a fire erupted on board, although thankfully, the crew reported no injuries. However, sonar technology painted a grim picture, indicating submerged vehicles trapped beneath the debris in the river. These findings raise significant concerns about potential further casualties.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, visibly shaken, declared the incident an “unthinkable tragedy.” Maryland Governor Wes Moore swiftly responded by declaring a state of emergency and requesting federal assistance in the search and recovery efforts.

The extent of the damage to the bridge is significant. This critical transportation artery serves as a major thoroughfare, and its collapse will likely disrupt travel in the Baltimore area for an extended period. The economic impact and the time required to rebuild this vital infrastructure remain to be seen.

