Bishop Hezekiah Walker Breaks Ground On Affordable Housing Development In East Brooklyn

Bishop Hezekiah Walker continues the Lord’s work in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York as the renowned Gospel artist, multi-Grammy award winner, and Pastor of the Love Fellowship Tabernacle has officially broken ground for HezHouse Apartments.

The groundbreaking took place on Easter Sunday which is the 30th church anniversary of Love Fellowship Tabernacle.

HezHouse apartments will be an affordable and supportive housing development by Hezekiah Walker & Love Fellowship Tabernacle, the Hezekiah Walker Community Development Corporation, Brooklyn Community Housing & Services, TT Development Group and Alembic Community Development.

“I really want to leave a legacy above and beyond music,” says Walker. “I want to be able to say to people and show people that Hezekiah Walker and the Love Fellowship Choir was not just out here singing for money and popularity, we were singing to invest in our community.”

HezHouse Apartments will bring 236 affordable housing units to the heart of East New York Brooklyn. Among the 236 units, there will be 63 studios, 72 one-bedroom units, 73 two-bedroom units, and 28 three-bedroom units, offering a variety of living spaces to accommodate families of all sizes.

Additionally, there will be 142 supportive units specifically designed for individuals and families dealing with serious mental disorders or substance use disorders. Of the 142, 93 are designated as affordable units, ensuring that those in need have access to safe and stable housing.

“I’m humbled and excited to finally break ground on HezHouse Apartments. We have worked hard and waited faithfully for this day to come. What better way to be the hands and feet of Jesus than to help ensure our neighbors have an affordable, safe and comfortable environment that they can call home,” said Walker.

In 2013, Walker founded the Hezekiah Walker Community Development Corporation, a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting the residents of East New York Brooklyn.

Bishop Hezekiah Walker Breaks Ground On Affordable Housing Development In East Brooklyn was originally published on praisebaltimore.com