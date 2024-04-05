Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Push The Rock | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.05.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Push The Rock”

The comeback tip for today is a story about a stockbroker who was on the brink of a nervous breakdown. He was sent up to a cabin of a friend of his to rest. He arrived late and quickly fell asleep. He was awakened by a voice in the middle of the night. 

That pushed the rock. He opened the door and there was a big boulder on the lawn. He didn’t see it when he came in, but the next morning he pushed that rock but couldn’t move it. After a few weeks of pushing the rock daily, he cried out. I’d fail and I didn’t move the rock. The voice that he had heard earlier responded. I know it was your job to push the rock. It’s my job to move it. 

He went back to work with stronger faith and stronger body from pushing that rock. He went back to his office with a winning attitude and he started winning more. I encourage you to go forth and push and realize that your job is to push. And God’s job is often moving.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

RELATED TAGS

Dr. Willie Jolley Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Wellness

5 Scriptures About Having Strong Faith

Woman Watches Online Church Service
Inspiration

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

getup-header-logo
Interviews

Lexi Explains Why She Stopped Making Music After Her Husband Passed Away [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

A person praying over the Bible.
News

What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is

Mary Mary At The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Get Up!

One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close