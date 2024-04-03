In a recent segment of Healthy Ever After on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, host Sheryl Jackson welcomed Sheila Griffith, the Vice President of Programs and Services for the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The conversation delved into the latest updates from the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual report on Alzheimer’s statistics in America.

Griffith highlighted a concerning trend from this year’s report, noting that the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease continues to rise and is now close to or above 6 million individuals. This increase indicates a growing impact on society, with Alzheimer’s becoming one of the most costly diseases to care for due to its progressive nature and the constant care required for patients as the disease advances.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Alzheimer’s Association Vice President Sheila Griffith Discusses 2024 Alzheimer’s Statistics

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Ricky Dillard’s ‘Hold On’: A Message of Faith and Perseverance

The discussion also touched on the significant impact on caregivers, who often provide unpaid caregiving to their loved ones with Alzheimer’s. Griffith emphasized the need for support and resources for caregivers, especially as the number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s continues to grow.

Related Article: Black Communities Have The Most To Lose And Gain With FDA Approval Of New Alzheimer’s Drug

Related Article: Dr. Ivan Hernandez On Changing Your Lifestyle To Prevent Alzheimer’s [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

She encouraged listeners to access the Alzheimer’s Association’s resources, including their annual report and the 24/7 helpline, for information and assistance regarding Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM