Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development

Brooklyn, NY – April 9, 2024 – Hezekiah Walker has long been a beacon of light and hope in the bustling streets of East New York, Brooklyn. Born and raised in Fort Greene Housing Projects, Brooklyn is where Hezekiah Walker developed a love for Gospel music and a heart for people. The renowned Gospel artist, multi-Grammy award winner, and Pastor of the Love Fellowship Tabernacle (LFT) has always believed in the transformative power of music and faith, and he has always had a desire to make a difference in his community – a difference that extended beyond the four walls of the church.

In 2011, Walker and LFT were preparing to build a 2,000-seat church on a property that he had purchased in 1998. While he was in prayer, however, he heard God telling him to not build a church but to build something that would benefit people in the community. Not long after, a developer called Walker about building affordable housing in the area and the project began to gain momentum. In 2013 Walker founded the Hezekiah Walker Community Development Corporation, a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting the residents of East New York Brooklyn. A large part of the vision was to provide affordable housing for those in need.

11 years later, that vision is coming to fruition with the official groundbreaking for HezHouse Apartments, an affordable and supportive housing development by Hezekiah Walker & Love Fellowship Tabernacle, the Hezekiah Walker Community Development Corporation, Brooklyn Community Housing & Services, TT Development Group and Alembic Community Development. The groundbreaking will take place on Easter Sunday, which is the 30th church anniversary of Love Fellowship Tabernacle.

“I really want to leave a legacy above and beyond music,” says Walker. “I want to be able to say to people and show people that Hezekiah Walker and the Love Fellowship Choir was not just out here singing for money and popularity, we were singing to invest in our community.”

HezHouse Apartments will bring 236 affordable housing units to the heart of East New York Brooklyn. Among the 236 units, there will be 63 studios, 72 one-bedroom units, 73 two-bedroom units, and 28 three-bedroom units, offering a variety of living spaces to accommodate families of all sizes. What sets this development apart is the inclusion of 142 supportive units specifically designed for individuals and families dealing with serious mental disorders or substance use disorders. Of the 142 supportive units, 93 are designated as affordable units, ensuring that those in need have access to safe and stable housing.

Before long, the once vacant lot that was going to be the home of the Love Fellowship Tabernacle will be transformed into safe, comfortable homes for families who have struggled to find stable housing in New York City.

“I’m humbled and excited to finally break ground on HezHouse Apartments. We have worked hard and waited faithfully for this day to come. What better way to be the hands and feet of Jesus than to help ensure our neighbors have an affordable, safe and comfortable environment that they can call home,” says Walker.

Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development was originally published on praiserichmond.com