Eva Marcille On Critics’ Body Shaming: ‘I Thought I Looked Cute!’

Eva Marcille is redefining the definition of the word ‘model.’

Not only is she continuing to slay runways, designer looks, and concrete jungles as a supermodel, but she’s also a ‘role model’ for women dealing with relationship struggles, body image, and self-acceptance.

The “America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 3 winner spoke about these topics and more on a recent episode of the Tamron Hall Show. Addressing negative comments about her weight, appearance, and public divorce, Eva tells fans how she turned off the chatter and reclaimed who she is.

Her vulnerability is refreshing and awe-inspiring. Keep scrolling to see what the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star told Tamron.

Actress and model Eva Marcille calls the success of “All The Queen’s Men” ‘beyond her wildest dreams.’

Tamron’s conversation with Eva touched on several topics, from motherhood and living as a divorcee to her hit BET show and start on ANTM. The dialogue opened with questions about “All The Queen’s Men” and the mother of three’s breakout role on the original series. Describing the show’s success as “beyond her wildest dreams,” Eva said that she sees her character as a boss and someone who knows what she wants.

“As an actor you just want to work. But to do a job that you absolutely love. A character that you love. That people love. And it feeds people. It is so good,” Eva shared with a smile.

Eva Marcille gets candid, addressing negative comments and body shaming.

The interview continued with a 20-year walk down memory lane – with Eva recalling inspiring words from Tyra Banks during ANTM – and then turned to more intimate topics. More specifically, Tamron asked Eva about social media critics questioning her recent weight loss and how the commentary affected her.

The 39-year-old candidly shared how she turned off comments on her social media pages and focused on herself. She explained how divorce, grief, and learning to be alone again impacted her outward appearance.

Eva told Tamron’s audience, “I went through a divorce last year. Anyone who’s ever been through a divorce knows it’s hard. It’s like the stomach flu, like you will be skinny afterward. You drop a 200lb person, you’re going to drop at least 30 lbs. So for, me, I lost weight just naturally going through life, and I found myself depressed before my divorce, through my divorce, trying to just navigate and rediscover who am I.”

Eva married Atlanta lawyer Michael Sterling in 2018. Their union became high-profile when the model-actress joined the RHOA cast for Season 10. They have two children: Michael and Maverick. (Eva also has a daughter, Marley Rae, from a previous relationship.)

Eva continued asserting her newfound identity and confidence, “I’m not the wife anymore. I’m not someone’s someone. I’m someone’s mom, but if I took the mom away, if I took Madam away, if I took ‘Top Model’ away, who’s Eva? Who am I? And making sure I prioritized knowing that character and building that character.”

Though Eva received backlash for her slimmer figure, she also laughed with Tamron about it.

“I thought I looked cute,” she exclaimed. HB agrees – and we support Black women through all stages of life. Period.

Eva Marcille On Critics’ Body Shaming: ‘I Thought I Looked Cute!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com