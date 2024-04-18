Listen Live
Entertainment

Undivided Ent. Announces “Reunion Tour 2.0,” Plus International Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin “Kingdom” Series

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Undivided Ent. has been living up to its name and serving us with a united front of entertainment for the past few years. Last night (April 16) they took to social media to announce that a Reunion Tour 2.0 is on the way! 

Reunion Tour 2.0 is a follow up to the original 2023 tour that featured Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, Tye Tribbett, and Israel Houghton. On this new run that is equally nostalgic, Kirk Franklin and The Clark Sisters return with Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and Yolanda Adams. 

SEE ALSO: We Outside! Must-See Gospel Music Tours Kicking Off 2024

 

The news comes just a day after teasing that Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin’s groundbreaking Kingdom Tour would be making its way to Africa, Europe, and Asia. In 2022, the collective Kingdom Tour around their collaborative album Kingdom Book 1 set the highest attendance record for Christian/Gospel tours to date. 

 

But that’s not all. 

While Undivided Ent. is currently wrapping up the One Hallelujah Tour with Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs, Jonathan McReynolds, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr, earlier this Spring they announced the Girls Night Out Tour featuring Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Naomi Raine, Koryn Hawthorne and Wande kicking off this summer. 

Are you not entertained?! 

Undivided Ent. Announces “Reunion Tour 2.0,” Plus International Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin “Kingdom” Series  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!
Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

getup-header-logo
Get Up!

Join “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” Morning Show Mobile Text Club!

Woman Watches Online Church Service
Inspiration

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

News

Meet The Richest Black Man In The World

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close