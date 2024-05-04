5 Mocktail Recipes To Try This Cinco De Mayo

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Though traditionally May 5 commemorates Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Pueblo in 1862, the festivities have transformed into the unofficial start of summer. This weekend, you’ll find parties across the country celebrating Mexican-American culture with the likely menu of chips and dip, tacos, churros, and of course, alcoholic drinks.

But, if you’ve extended your Dry January efforts or just prefer alcohol-free options, you don’t have to feel left out. You can easily make delicious alternatives to the alcoholic beverages you enjoy. Mocktails will especially come in clutch this year seeing as Cinco de Mayo falls on a Sunday – no one wants to start the new week with the after effects of partying the day before. Not to mention, mocktails provide a healthier option as most recipes call for coconut water, sparkling water, and fresh fruit. Instead of the side effects of added sugar and alcohol, you’ll have a clear mind, feel energized and keep your immune system strong with your favorite sans spirits drinks.

Below 5 Cinco de Mayo mocktail recipes to try if you’re looking to switch it up!

Watermelon Mint Mojito

This mocktail is equally hydrating and refreshing and a staple summer drink. To make, muddle fresh watermelon and mint leaves into your glass of choice. Add one half ounce of lime juice and a slice of fresh lime. Top with ice and sparkling water, stir well and enjoy.

Mango Margarita

Nothing says Cinco de Mayo like a margarita. The sweet mango and Tajín in this mocktail create an irresistible sweet and tangy flavor. To make, muddle together two jalapeño slices and one half ounce of fresh lime juice. Next, add two ounces of mango juice, one half ounce of agave, one quarter ounce of orange extract (orange juice will work just fine). Shake with ice and strain into a lime and Tajín rimmed glass. Top with mango sparkling water and garnish with a jalapeño slice. If you prefer your margaritas blended, fuse all the same ingredients in a blender for a refreshing slushy.

Grapefruit Paloma

You won’t miss the alcohol in this sweet and sour drink that closely mimics the real thing. To make, mix two ounces of grapefruit juice, one ounce of fresh lime juice, and one ounce of maple syrup. Top with sparkling water and ice and garnish with a thin slice of grapefruit.

Frosé

This fan favorite drink of the summer is easily transformed into a non-alcoholic alternative that is just as delicious. To make this slush blend together one half cup of frozen strawberries, one cup of Martinelli’s Sparkling Blush, and one half ounce of lemon juice. After blending, add honey to taste and enjoy.

Pomegranate Martini Mocktail

This pomegranate martini mocktail gives Bonefish Grill’s version a run for its money. Nix the usual vodka added to the sweet drink but none of the flavor with this recipe. To make, shake together one ounce of simple syrup, four ounces of pomegranate juice, and the juice of half an orange with ice. Pour into a chilled glass and garnish with frozen red grapes.

