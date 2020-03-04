African American voters showed up and showed out for Joe Biden on Super Tuesday. The former Vice President of the United States locked down Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Massachusetts and Minnesota primaries, a favorite among African American voters.

While Bernie Sanders won the vote in Colorado, Utah and in his home state of Vermont.

The polls opened at 6 AM Tuesday morning and closed at 7 PM. The remaining Democratic candidates included Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, although the list of candidates on the ballot included some parties who were no longer in the race.

14 states voted on Super Tuesday.

Joe Biden Wins Big With African American Voters On Super Tuesday was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com