Trey Sneed Opens Up About Personal Journey in Remaking Father’s Song ‘All Is Well

| 05.17.24
Trey Sneed GUMEC

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / other

Trey Sneed recently appeared on “Get Up Mornings” with Erica Campbell to discuss the emotional and personal journey behind his rendition of his late father’s song “All Is Well.” Trey, the son of gospel artist Choice Sneed, opened up about the significance of the song and how it resonated with his own experiences of loss and resilience.

During the interview, Trey shared heartfelt insights into the song’s meaning, describing it as more than just a melody but a reflection of his own life story. He explained that the opportunity to remake his father’s beloved song was not only a tribute to his father’s legacy but also a way to connect with listeners on a deeper level.

Trey revealed that the song holds a special place in his heart, especially as it relates to the loss of his father and brother. He described the process of turning his personal grief into a message of hope and victory, emphasizing that “All Is Well” is not just a sad song but a testament to love and resilience.

When asked about his future plans and balancing his budding football career with his passion for music, Trey expressed enthusiasm and a willingness to explore all possibilities. He credited his younger sister for the idea of remaking the song and highlighted the importance of honoring his father’s legacy through music.

Regarding the family’s record label, Trey hinted at exciting developments and encouraged listeners to stay connected through social media for updates.

