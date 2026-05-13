Erica Campbell’s Love Talk: Stop Giving Thoughtless Gifts And Pay Attention To What They Actually Love

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When Mother’s Day Gifts Miss The Mark

On a new Love Talk on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica unpacked why so many holiday and birthday gifts feel off. Mother’s Day had just passed, and she noted that many women received flowers, candy, breakfast in bed or home-cooked meals. She appreciated the sentiment, but she also gently told husbands that if cooking is not their gift, it might be wiser to buy their wives delicious food instead.

The Candy She Never Wanted

Erica shared a story from a friend who was fed up with getting the same box of candy every year. Her friend pours creativity into every Father’s Day and birthday, but her husband keeps defaulting to candy she does not enjoy. She never complains out loud because she does not want to crush his spirit, yet she still longs for more thought and creativity. Erica said there is nothing wrong with wanting your people to be more intentional, especially when you have clearly shown them how you give.

Warren’s Perfume Fail And Why Listening Matters

Erica then turned the spotlight on herself and her husband, Warren. His go-to gift is designer tennis shoes, and she now owns plenty. Recently she asked him to be more creative, and he responded by buying an expensive perfume. When Erica tried it on, her daughter Wazea told her she smelled like “Pastor Dale at the church” and joked that people might think she was a stud if she kept wearing it. Erica laughed that the perfume smelled like a preacher or someone working in an auto shop—clearly not her vibe. Even though the packaging and price screamed luxury, her nose said, “This stinks.”

Pay Attention All Year, Not Just On The Holiday

Erica’s bigger point was simple: pay attention to the person you love all year long. Listen to what they actually like instead of grabbing the first idea that pops into your head. She mentioned a cousin who once bought her a Harley Davidson pillow, even though she does not ride or care about motorcycles. Thoughtful gifting requires observing preferences, noticing little comments and choosing items that match who they really are. She encouraged listeners to avoid “dumb gifts,” laugh at their misses and, when necessary, take things back together and try again. Most of all, she urged couples and families to let love guide their creativity so their gifts feel personal, not generic.