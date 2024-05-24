Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Start With The Heart To Win More | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.24.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Start With The Heart To Win More”

We’ve been talking about how to grow your future and your finances and your family and your faith by growing yourself and how you can use some of the principles I shared in my business. Ted, talking title, how to turn your setbacks and the comebacks with and add it to the excellence, how you can use those to help you grow your success. Well, one of those principles I shared was, you’ve got to develop the leader within you because there is one in you and you have to be careful about your inputs because your inputs determine your outputs  

And that is important because you have to protect your heart, your heart. See your eye, gate your ear gate and your heart gate is important. Why is that? Because Scripture teaches us not of the heart flows, the issues of life. And as a man believes in his heart, so as he is so fill yourself up with the pure, the powerful and the positive. Develop the winner within you. 

Make a decision that your best is yet to come. 

Listen to my whole Ted talk and winwithwillie.com and get ready to go. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

RELATED TAGS

Dr. Willie Jolley Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Entertainment

Roman Collins And CeCe Winans’ American Idol Duet Goes Viral

A person praying over the Bible.
News

What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is

getup-header-logo
Get Up!

Join “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” Morning Show Mobile Text Club!

SHEILA BELL GUMEC
Entertainment

Sheila Bell Opens Up About Her Inspirational Journey in Dealing with Breast Cancer

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close