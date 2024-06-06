Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Jump and Grow Wings On The Way | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.06.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is Jump and Grow Wings On The Way

I recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best On Success, which features a number of Hall of Fame speakers. And I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers featured in the book.   Due to the overwhelming response to those messages, I am sharing more tips from the book this week.

In the book I wrote that you start with a dream and your a desire and then you must continue with a heaping helping a belief that you can do it. See, I was riding with my with my son when he was a little boy passed the last place I worked. And he asked me, Dad, did you get fired? I told him no. I quit. And he started crying because I said I thought you told me winners never quit. I pulled the car over and wiped the tears from his eye and I told him I quit. Not because I was giving up. I quit because I was going up. So you got to believe you can and be willing to jump and grow wings on the way. You know what I did it? You can do it. So do it now. Believe in yourself.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

RELATED TAGS

Dr. Willie Jolley Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Woman Watches Online Church Service
Inspiration

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Lifestyle

Jump and Grow Wings On The Way | Dr. Willie Jolley

2017 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

Le’Andria Johnson Shares Her Testimony About Being In Jail For 30 Days And Overcoming Alcohol Abuse [VIDEO]

Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers 46 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close