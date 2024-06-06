Jump and Grow Wings On The Way | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Jump and Grow Wings On The Way“

I recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best On Success, which features a number of Hall of Fame speakers. And I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers featured in the book. Due to the overwhelming response to those messages, I am sharing more tips from the book this week.

In the book I wrote that you start with a dream and your a desire and then you must continue with a heaping helping a belief that you can do it. See, I was riding with my with my son when he was a little boy passed the last place I worked. And he asked me, Dad, did you get fired? I told him no. I quit. And he started crying because I said I thought you told me winners never quit. I pulled the car over and wiped the tears from his eye and I told him I quit. Not because I was giving up. I quit because I was going up. So you got to believe you can and be willing to jump and grow wings on the way. You know what I did it? You can do it. So do it now. Believe in yourself.

