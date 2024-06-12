Listen Live
Marriage Is A Decision, Not Just An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.12.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Marriage Is A Decision, Not Just An Emotional Fling

This is Doctor Willie Jolly, and this is the time of year when many people get married. So I want to give some tips for my book, Make Love, make money, make it last that I wrote with my bride Dee here’s a tip to keep in mind.  

 

To stay married, you must decide to stay married. See, Love is an emotion. It goes up and down and emotions. Hey, but marriage is a decision you decide to make it last. When I first got married, I asked the neighbor who had been married for over 50 years, what was the secret he said when you got married, did you say I do? I said yes sir, he said. Now do, he said love her honor her and treat her like a queen and she will treat you like a kjng and he was right. So make the decision to stay married and you’ll have a greater success rate of staying married.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

