Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

The Impact Of A Goal vs A Promise | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 07.01.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Impact Of A Goal vs A Promise”

 

This is Doctor Willie John and we recently talked about goals and commitments in marriage and life and how goals are good for business. But to make a marriage successful, it takes more than a goal. It takes a commitment, which is a promise. Every year I set a goal to lose weight and I keep trying to get back to the way that I was when I got married. I have yet to hit my goal. Yet I set the goal have not hit it, but I did make a goal, but not a promise.  

See when I got married, though, I made a promise to love and honor and respect my wife. For better or for worse, Richard or poor. And I’ve kept that promise. Goals are good for business, but promises and commitments make the difference in marriage. I encourage you to make the commitment. And work on it to make your marriage last.  

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

RELATED TAGS

Dr. Willie Jolley Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Relationships

Unashamed Desire: The Stigma Christian Women Face For Wanting Marriage

Woman Watches Online Church Service
Inspiration

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

A person praying over the Bible.
News

What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is

Travel

The Black Girl’s Travel And Beauty Guide To Curaçao

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close