Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Impact Of A Goal vs A Promise”

This is Doctor Willie John and we recently talked about goals and commitments in marriage and life and how goals are good for business. But to make a marriage successful, it takes more than a goal. It takes a commitment, which is a promise. Every year I set a goal to lose weight and I keep trying to get back to the way that I was when I got married. I have yet to hit my goal. Yet I set the goal have not hit it, but I did make a goal, but not a promise.

See when I got married, though, I made a promise to love and honor and respect my wife. For better or for worse, Richard or poor. And I’ve kept that promise. Goals are good for business, but promises and commitments make the difference in marriage. I encourage you to make the commitment. And work on it to make your marriage last.

The Impact Of A Goal vs A Promise | Dr. Willie Jolley

