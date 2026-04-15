Couple's heated argument before Jenae's death raises suspicions about fiancee's narrative.

Jenae's family demands answers and increased law enforcement investigation.

Statistics on intimate partner violence underscore the gravity of the situation.

Source: Ashly Robinson / Instagram

This case is extremely shady and it’s just a matter of time before the truth about what happened to influencer Ashlee Jenae comes to light.

BOSSIP previously reported on the sudden death of influencer Ashlee Jenae, born Ashly Robinson, during what was supposed to be a celebratory trip to Tanzania with her older, white fiancé, Joe McCann. New details about the couple’s interactions have emerged that paint McCann in an even more suspicious light than he was already in. According to a report from TMZ, the couple allegedly had a heated argument that got so bad that the staff at Zuri Zanzibar had to separate them into different rooms and call local authorities with concern about Robinson’s well-being.

The trip itself was meant to mark both Ashly’s birthday and her recent engagement, but as we are all aware, curated images of happiness do not necessarily resemble reality. While arguments between couples are not at all uncommon, the timing of this dispute so close to her inexplicable death raises some very dark questions that are far too significant to ignore.

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Robinson’s family is doing everything in their power to amplify this story in order to get answers and increase public pressure on law enforcement to do their jobs. In their first public appearance since news of Ashly’s death broke, her father Harry Robinson and mother Yolanda Endres spoke to CBS News about what they know and what they don’t know.

McCann has reportedly told authorities that Ashly died by suicide, a claim that has already been met with skepticism from her family and supporters. That skepticism only intensifies when paired with the revelation of the fight. Suffice to say, McCann’s version of the events looks more and more dishonest as details continue to emerge.

What makes the situation even more troubling is the lack of transparency and the conflicting narratives surrounding Ashly Robinson’s death. Reports about how and where she was found have varied, and the timeline itself remains murky at best. For many observers, McCann’s explanation doesn’t just feel incomplete; it feels convenient.

Cardi B has chimed in as one of those skeptical observers.

As this investigation continues, the focus remains squarely on McCann. He should know that unless he has an unassailable alibi, he will remain in the crosshairs of detectives and the public as the number one suspect. According to a study done by the Bureau of Justice Statistics in 2021, 35% of women who were murdered were killed by an intimate partner.

What does that stat say to you in regard to this case?

Ashlee Jenae: Influencer Had Massive Fight With Fiancé Before Mysterious Death, Resort Staff Had To Separate Couple was originally published on bossip.com