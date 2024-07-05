“Raising Fame”: Insights from Celebrity Parenting

Erica Campbell and her co-host, Mr. Griff, had in an enlightening conversation about the upcoming TV One series, “Raising Fame.” Joined by creators Lucille O’Neil and Sonya Curry, the discussion offered a glimpse into the inspiration behind the show and its profound impact.

According to Sonya Curry, “Raising Fame” originated from her collaboration with Tracy Chutorian Semler and Eric Semler who run a nonprofit supporting inner-city youth in Brooklyn. Initially, they developed a podcast to guide parents navigating sports scholarships and college admissions.

Lucille O’Neil, Curry’s co-host, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the show’s focus on authentic storytelling. “We’ve shared genuine moments and deep conversations,” she said, highlighting the show’s spiritual connections with its guests.

The conversation turned to the notable figures featured on “Raising Fame,” including Danielle Brooks, Magic Johnson, Billy Porter, Usher, and Kevin Durant with their mothers. “Each interview has been a blessing,” O’Neil remarked. “They bring unique and inspiring perspectives.”

Erica Campbell, reflecting on her parenting journey, expressed gratitude for the insights shared on the show. “As a mom, I’m learning so much,” she said, emphasizing the show’s focus on real families and their challenges.

Be sure to tune in for Raising Fame when it premieres this Sunday (July 7) at 10p/9c for your viewing pleasure over at TV One!

