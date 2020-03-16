Stellar Awards 2020 Rescheduled Due To Coronavirus

The 35th Annual Stellar Awards, which was originally scheduled for later this month on March 27, was rescheduled due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus). It’s one of many events in Las Vegas and around the world that have been cancelled as a health precaution.

Central City Production says the award show will return to Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. It has been postponed Stellar Awards 2020 to Sunday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Lineup changes are still pending, but we’re crossing fingers for Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne to remain this year’s hosts.

