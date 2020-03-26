Following the news of a New Jersey man charged for a terroristic threat for going into a Wegmans coughing on the employees then saying he had COVID-19, a Missouri man went into a local Walmart and started licking items off the shelf. Cody Pfister posted the video onto Facebook where he is licking the items and screaming out “who’s scared of coronavirus?”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Many people reported the video as soon as it was posted. In fact Missouri officials say that people from overseas even reported the disturbing video.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Man Arrested For Licking Items Inside Of A Walmart was originally published on rnbphilly.com