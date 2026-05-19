Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for a Stellar Award!
Help Get Up! Mornings head to the Stellars!
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The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the syndicated gospel show’s that have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for inspirational music. If you are a member of the Get Up! church and enjoy waking up with Erica and Griff on weekday mornings, submit your vote below!
Click Here to Vote Get Up! Mornings as Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the Stellar Awards Before June 1st!
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READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- BLACK MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT WALK OF FAME
- The Light 103.9 Nominated for Stellar Award: How to Vote
- Christian Hip Hop & R&B Artist Mike Teezy Teams Up with Eria Campbell
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