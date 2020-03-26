John Gray Joined By Steph, Ayesha Curry For ‘Home And Hallelujah’ On Instagram

Megachurch Pastors John and Aventer Gray joined basketball great Steph Curry and his wife, entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, for a star-studded church service on Instagram Live on Thursday, March 26.

‘Home and Hallelujah’ featured other friends of Pastors John and Aventer Gray including Jason and Lauren Kennedy and musical greats Lecrae, Tori Kelly and JOHNNYSWIM on Instagram Live, which was broadcasted from Steph Curry’s Instagram page.

“As everyone practices social distancing during the ongoing pandemic, we want to bring people together virtually to encourage and uplift them,” Gray, the leader of Relentless Church in South Carolina and associate pastor at Lakewood Church in Houston said. “We are fortunate that so many of our friends wanted to be a part of it, and we’re looking forward to bringing ‘Home and Hallelujah’ to everyone.”

In addition to the Instagram Live service, John and Aventer Gray’s Relentless Church hosted a grocery giveaway, feeding 100 families this past weekend while also streaming Sunday service to over 180,000 virtual guests. The Grays will also hold a drive-in service at their Greenville, SC campus on Friday. The church is planning to continue its grocery giveaways and church streaming during the nationwide following of social distancing protocols.

