Many states are limiting our movement. As a result, many of us can only go to “essential” places like to doctor appointments, grocery stores and to care for loved ones. If you are getting food for your family or people in your neighborhood, you need to know how to bring food into your/their homes safely. Here are some tips from one doctor.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
He suggests creating a clean, sanitized surface in your kitchen. You should sanitize each item, either the packaging or the individual item, before placing it on the “clean” surface in your kitchen.
He also suggests cleaning individual pieces of fruit and washing them like you’d wash your hands…for 20 seconds in warm, soapy water.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
Happy Birthday Aretha! Images Of The Beloved Queen Of Soul Over The Years
Happy Birthday Aretha! Images Of The Beloved Queen Of Soul Over The Years
1. 2015Source:Getty 1 of 23
2. 1969Source:Getty 2 of 23
3. 1975Source:Getty 3 of 23
4. 2016Source:Getty 4 of 23
5. 2015Source:Getty 5 of 23
6. 1968Source:Getty 6 of 23
7. 1987Source:Getty 7 of 23
8. 1976Source:Getty 8 of 23
9. 1969Source:Getty 9 of 23
10. 1977Source:Getty 10 of 23
11. 1983Source:Getty 11 of 23
12. 1977Source:Getty 12 of 23
13. 1982Source:Getty 13 of 23
14. 2008Source:Getty 14 of 23
15. 1973Source:Getty 15 of 23
16. 1998Source:Getty 16 of 23
17. 1968Source:Getty 17 of 23
18. 2016Source:WENN 18 of 23
19. 2014Source:WENN 19 of 23
20. 2014Source:WENN 20 of 23
21. 2014Source:WENN 21 of 23
22. 2014Source:WENN 22 of 23
23. 2014Source:WENN 23 of 23
Step-By-Step Instructions On How To Sanitize Your Groceries & Takeout was originally published on foxync.com