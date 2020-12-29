music
20 Inspirational/Gospel Songs That Got Us Through 2020

Posted December 29, 2020

If 2020 gave us nothing else, it gave us good music to help carry us through the collective wreckage (re: 20 Unforgettable Moments of 2020). The year had its ups and downs, but we’re still thankful for it all. We’re even more thankful for the music that inspired us to keep going, push hard, trust God and be grateful.

Below is a list of inspirational/gospel songs of 2020 (courtesy of GospelGoodies.com) that’ll guide you towards a hopeful 2021.

1. “Better Than Good” – Todd Galberth

2. “We Gon’ Be Alright” – Tye Tribbett

3. “Movin’ On” – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

4. “Psalms 18 (I Will Call On The Name)” – Todd Dulaney

5. “It’s Keeps Happening” – Kierra Sheard

6. “Changing Your Story” – Jekalyn Carr

7. “It’s Gonna Be Alright Remix” – Titus Showers ft. Jermaine Dolly

8. “Speak To Me” – Koryn Hawthorne

9. “Touch From You” – Tamela Mann

10. “Trouble Won’t Last” – Keyondra Lockett

11. “Let It Go (Everything)” – Deitrick Haddon

12. “Hold Me Close” – Kelontae Gavin

13. “Release” – Ricky Dillard ft. Tiff Joy

14. “It Belongs To Me” – Juan and Lisa Winans ft. Marvin Winans

15. “Try Jesus” – Tobe Nwigwe ft. Jabari Johnson

16. “Set Me Free” – Lecrae ft. YK Osiris

17. “God of Mercy” – Brandon Camphor

18. “Pray For Real” – Peter CottonTale ft. Chance The Rapper

19. “I Belong Here” – Rudy Currence

20. “All In His Plan” – PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary

