Gospel Singer Troy Sneed Passes Away

Gospel recording artist Troy Sneed has passed away from COVID-19, according to reports. He was 52 years old.

The family has yet to release an official statement, but Mrs. Sneed spoke with Praise Atlanta‘s K.D. Bowe this morning confirming the news.

Sneed, a Florida A&M alum who played college football and also sang on the university’s gospel choir, was a Florida native who later went on to sing with the Georgia Mass Choir. In 1999, he went solo and released Call Jesus, then Bless That Wonderful Name in 2001. He and his wife, Emily, eventually launched their own record label, Emtro Gospel. The label kept him busy with other business, but in 2010, he relaunched his solo career with “My Heart Says Yes” and has since released hits including “Kept By His Grace” and “Move Forward.”

Just learned that @TroySneed passed … 😞😞😞😞 – what an amazing Man of GOD!!! LORD Bless his family … wow | @GetUpErica mornings with @ImEricaCampbell — GRIFF- #FEARLESS💪🏾 (@2TRILLION) April 27, 2020

Our prayers are with the Sneed family, friends and all those he touched through his ministry.

