B-Side Bangers: Janet Jackson

Bonnie Schiffman Photography

When it comes to Black women in pop music, the standard will always be Janet Damita Jo Jackson — Miss Jackson if ya nasty!

With the upcoming new biopic on the life of Michael Jackson, the eternal King of Pop and Janet’s dearly missed older brother, many will be reminded of not only his musical legacy but that of his equally iconic baby sis. It’s been recently reported that she requested for her likeness to not be featured in the film, but nonetheless the world will still be looking for all things related to The Jacksons family.

Lucky for Japan fans, Janet will be giving them her first live performance of the year when she hits the stage to start off summer over the span of four days at Glion Arena Kobe.

RELATED: The 40 Greatest Hits Of Janet, Jimmy And Terry

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Even as we add another year onto the decade of waiting for an official follow-up to her 2015 album, Unbreakable, the hits she’s already given us over the span of 30 years have proven to be more than enough to keep her legacy afloat. From her sleeper hit self-titled debut to the dynamic career shift with Control, and all the sexiness that exuded between janet. and Discipline, there are just too many layers to love when reminiscing on the decorated career of Janet Jackson.

We all know the hits, so it only made sense to give you all a taste of the deep cuts. Janet has a great selection of album cuts, well-placed guest features and rarities only known to the biggest of Jan-Fam loyalists, and this curated list does a great job at showcasing the catalog that made her a generational icon.

Keep scrolling for a special Michael Mondays edition of “B-Side Bangers,” this time as we run through the deep cuts of MJ’s superstar baby sister, Janet Jackson, who many consider to be the Black queen of pop. You’ll be able to see just how The Jacksons family began a legacy that birthed two solo music icons when Michael hits theaters on April 24:

1. “Love Song For Kids” (with Randy Jackson) [1978]

Album: How Can I Be Sure / Love Song For Kids [CD Single]